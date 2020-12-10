‘Riteish Deshmukh’, Hanuman & Pak Spy Get PM KISAN Cash as Farmers

What is common among Lord Hanuman, ejected ISI spy Mehboob Rajput and actor Riteish Deshmukh? According to the records of Centre’s PM-KISAN scheme, they are all small and marginal farmers eligible for social security. Each of them has also received Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) instalments of Rs 6,000, 4,000 and 2,000 respectively.

At a time when farmers across states have been agitating against agriculture laws that they say will rob them of fair compensation, a Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scam through identity impersonation has been siphoning funds meant for the most marginal farmers in India.

According to payment records accessed by The Quint, scamsters successfully registered for the scheme on the PM-KISAN portal using publicly available Aadhaar numbers of the above mentioned persons, a bank account number, land record details and a phone number. This data was accepted by the official Public Financial Management System (PFMS) software, thereby making them eligible to receive DBT of Rs 2,000 per instalment, up to Rs 6,000 a year.