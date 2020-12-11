Revealed: How Publicly Available Aadhaar Was Used in PM KISAN Scam

The Quint, in an exclusive report on Thursday, 10 December, showed how accounts created with publicly available Aadhaar cards belonging to actor Riteish Deshmukh, Lord Hanuman and ISI spy Mehboob Akhtar were used to sign up for the PM KISAN scheme and even receive cash meant for small and marginal farmers.

As per records of the Centre’s PM-KISAN scheme, Deshmukh, Lord Hanuman and Mehboob are all “small and marginal farmers” eligible for social security. Each of them has also received Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) instalments of Rs 6,000, Rs 4,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively.

According to payment records accessed by The Quint, scamsters successfully registered for the scheme on the PM-KISAN portal using publicly available Aadhaar numbers of the above mentioned persons, a bank account number, land record details and a phone number.