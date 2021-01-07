Twitter Reacts To Trump Being Suspended From Social Media
Trump's accounts were suspended after he showed support for those who stormed the US Capitol.
US President Donald Trump's social media accounts were temporarily suspended after he put out content backing his supporters who stormed the US Capitol on 6 January. Facebook and Twitter have both blocked Trump's accounts on their respective platform. They also removed other tweets by the President that aimed at spreading misinformation. Twitter has also threatened to permanently ban his account if Trump doesn't follow their social media policies.
Here's how social media users reacted to this:
