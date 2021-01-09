Twitter Permanently Suspends US President Donald Trump’s Account
The company has cited “risk of further incitement of violence” as the reason.
Outgoing US President Donald Trump’s account has been permanently suspended from social media platform Twitter, citing “risk of further incitement of violence”.
Twitter wrote in a blog post, “After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them, we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”
This development comes after a group of Trump supporters, whom he refers to as ‘patriots’, barged into the US Capitol building and wreaked havoc on 6 January.
The final decision of suspension was followed by a pair of tweets on Friday. Twitter wrote of them, “these two Tweets must be read in the context of broader events in the country and the ways in which the President's statements can be mobilised by different audiences, including to incite violence, as well as in the context of the pattern of behaviour from this account in recent weeks.”
In one of his last tweets, the president wrote, “The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!”
Another informed of his decision to skip President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
Twitter announced that the tweets violated its "Glorification of Violence Policy" and therefore, "user @realDonaldTrump should be immediately permanently suspended from the service."
