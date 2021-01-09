Twitter Permanently Suspends US President Donald Trump’s Account

This development comes after a group of Trump supporters, whom he refers to as ‘patriots’, barged into the US Capitol building and wreaked havoc on 6 January.

The final decision of suspension was followed by a pair of tweets on Friday. Twitter wrote of them, “these two Tweets must be read in the context of broader events in the country and the ways in which the President's statements can be mobilised by different audiences, including to incite violence, as well as in the context of the pattern of behaviour from this account in recent weeks.”