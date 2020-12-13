PM-KISAN Scam: How Scamsters Used Aadhaars to Get Farmers’ Money

Actor Riteish Deshmukh, Lord Hanuman, and a Pakistani spy walk into a... wait, wait, wait, that sounds like the set up for some sort of joke, right?

In truth, it's just the beginning of what we know about how the government's flagship PM KISAN scheme, meant to help the most marginal farmers, is being defrauded to line the pockets of clever scamsters.

The scamsters are using publicly available Aadhaar to open bank accounts, sign up for PM KISAN and even actually get cash transfer from the scheme! The scary part is thousands of Aadhaar numbers are available on Google image search.

So, yes, it is a joke, just that the joke is on all of us.

Let's back this up a bit and get some context.