FBI Confirms NYT's Claim of It Testing Pegasus: Where Does Case in India Stand?

1. What Value Will This Report Have for the Supreme Court Case?

A newspaper report, no matter how credible, cannot in itself amount to proof of a particular fact in a court of law.

While there are a number of circumstantial 'proofs' which may indicate that the Indian government did purchase the spyware, the Supreme Court can't rely on them to arrive at a finding that the government did, in fact, buy and use Pegasus.

The apex court, in particular, is not supposed to deal with questions of fact, since the evidence is not recorded before it. Any findings of fact would have to be made through affidavits or fact-finding inquiries – which is where the technical committee set up by the court on 27 October 2021 is crucial.

The terms of reference for the committee include the following question: