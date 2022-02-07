After Eight Years, Google Chrome to Get a New Logo
Elvin Hu, a designer for Google Chrome, offered a first look at the logo's redesign on Twitter.
Google is updating its Chrome browser logo for the first time in eight years. Elvin Hu, a designer for Google Chrome, offered a first look at the logo's redesign on Twitter, saying that the logo will start appearing on devices soon.
"We simplified the main brand icon by removing the shadows, refining the proportions and brightening the colors, to align with Google's more modern brand expression," he wrote.
Different for Each OS
Hu said that Google has created different variations designed to look more at home on different operating systems.
"We want the icons to feel recognizably Chrome, but also well crafted for each OS. For example, on Windows, the icons take on an obviously gradated look, appearing at home on Windows 10 and 11."Elvin Hu, a designer for Google Chrome
"We tailor Chrome’s experience to each OS, with features like Native Window Occlusion on Windows, day-one M1 support on macOS, Widgets on iOS/Android, and Material You on Android. We want our brand to convey the same level of care," he added.
Users will be able to see the new Google Chrome logo across all devices with the release of Chrome version 100 soon.
