How to Transfer Money Without Internet Via Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm
Learn how to use *99#', Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, UPI to make money transactions without the internet.
The common assumption is that you need a stable internet connection to make digital transactions such as UPI or wallet payments. However, what if we tell you that you can still make these transactions without the Internet and a smartphone via Paytm, Google Pay, BharatPe, Amazon Pay, PhonePe, Airtel Payments Bank, and others.
Yes, you can carry out UPI payments through multiple platforms on a smartphone, without the internet.
Firstly, you will need to dial *99#', also known as the USSD service. The USSD service is basically a service launched in India for all mobile users comprising non-smartphone users by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in November 2021, before the UPI network was launched in the country.
However, the '*99#' service initially had a limited reach and only two telecom service providers (TSPs), BSNL and MTNL, were offering this service. But in August 2016, NPCI integrated the two digital payment methods (UPI and *99#), allowing users to send and receive money using a UPI ID or payment address.
Learn How to use *99# on your mobile:
Register yourself on the BHIM app to create a UPI account and complete the one-time registration.
Enter your correct phone number linked to a bank account.
Open the dial pad on your mobile phone and type '*99#'. This shall redirect you to a new menu comprising seven options such as 'My Profile', 'Send Money', 'Receive Money', 'Pending Requests', 'Check Balance', 'UPI PIN', and 'Transactions'.
Select the option 'Send Money' by pressing number 1 in the text field on your dial pad. This will then allow you to send money using either your bank account number, UPI ID, and IFSC code or phone number.
If you select UPI, you will need to enter the beneficiary's UPI ID.
If you select the phone number option, you will have to enter the mobile number of the person you are sending the money to.
If you select the bank account option, you will need to input the 11-digit IFSC code and the recipient's bank account number.
Next, you will need to enter the amount you want to transfer to the other person, similar to any other digital transaction platform such as Google Pay or Paytm.
In the last step, enter your UPI PIN number and press 'send' to complete the transaction.
Once the money is transferred, you will get a confirmation on your phone along with a reference ID. You will then be asked to save the recipient as a beneficiary for future transactions.
Users must note that using this service will only cost them a fee of Rs 0.50. Hence, if your internet is ever down and you need to urgently send someone money, use the steps mentioned above for easy and hassle-free transactions.
