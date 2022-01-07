How to Transfer Money Without Internet Via Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm

The common assumption is that you need a stable internet connection to make digital transactions such as UPI or wallet payments. However, what if we tell you that you can still make these transactions without the Internet and a smartphone via Paytm, Google Pay, BharatPe, Amazon Pay, PhonePe, Airtel Payments Bank, and others.

Yes, you can carry out UPI payments through multiple platforms on a smartphone, without the internet.

Firstly, you will need to dial *99#', also known as the USSD service. The USSD service is basically a service launched in India for all mobile users comprising non-smartphone users by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in November 2021, before the UPI network was launched in the country.