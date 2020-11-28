‘Will Ask Permit For Emergency Covishield Use in 2 Weeks’: SII CEO

He said 50-60 percent of the world's vaccines are made in India and with Atmanirbhar Bharat in mind, SII today showcased the largest pandemic facility at their facility in Pune.

He added that the implementation plan for the AstraZeneca and Oxford vaccine, Covishield, will be clear only after emergency use authorisation is received. SII is in the process of submitting to DCGI. There are plans to roll out hundreds of millions of doses in the second quarter but only after all regulatory approvals are received.

He said so many different vaccines were discussed with PM Modi and their logistical and pricing issues. As of now, there is nothing in writing from the Indian government but Health Ministry has announced a target of 300-400 million doses by July 2021, which SII is scaling up for, he added.