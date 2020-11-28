PM Kicks-Off 3-City Visit to COVID Vaccine Manufacturing Centres

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 28 November, arrived in Ahmedabad to kick off his three-city visit to take stock of the COVID-19 vaccines being produced in India, starting with the Zydus Cadila facility.

PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and the Serum Institute of India in Pune before returning to Delhi in the evening.

Ahead of the visit, PM Modi’s office on Friday had tweeted: “As India enters a decisive phase of the fight against COVID-19, PM @narendramodi’s visit to these facilities & discussions with the scientists will help him get a first hand perspective of the preparations, challenges & roadmap in India’s endeavour to vaccinate its citizens.”