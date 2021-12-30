Section 144 Imposed in Mumbai Till 7 Jan Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases

Section 144 has been imposed in Mumbai starting from 30 December until 7 January 2022, in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

An order issued by the Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai, on Wednesday, 29 November, states that no New Year's celebrations or gatherings, in any closed or open space, including restaurants, hotels, bars, pubs, resorts and clubs will be permitted.

"Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under section 188 of Indian Penal Code 1860 in addition to the penal provision under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and National Disaster Management Act 2005 and other legal provisions as applicable," Deputy Commissioner of Police Chaitanya S noted in the order.