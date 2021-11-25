New Coronavirus Variant With Unusually Large No of Mutations: Focus of WHO Meet

In a statement, Adrian Puren, the NICD Acting Executive Director said it was not surprising to find that this new variant had been found in South Africa.

"Although the data are limited, our experts are working overtime with all the established surveillance systems to understand the new variant and what the potential implications could be. Developments are occurring at a rapid pace and the public has our assurance that we will keep them up to date," he said, as per Bloomberg.

Earlier, The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention had said it would hold a meeting with South African officials next week to discuss the new variant that has emerged in the country