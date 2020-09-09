Trial for Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine Paused After Unexplained Illness
AstraZeneca said it was working to expedite the review to “minimise any potential impact on the trial timeline”.
Pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca on Tuesday, 9 September, said that it has "voluntarily paused" its clinical vaccination trial for COVID-19 as one person developed an unexplained illness, news agency AFP reported.
"As part of the ongoing randomised, controlled global trials of the Oxford vaccine, our standard review process was triggered and we voluntarily paused vaccination to allow review of safety data by an independent committee," the company's spokesperson was quoted as saying, adding that it was a "routine action" in such cases, and was being done to maintain the integrity of the trials.
While AstraZeneca said it was working to expedite the review to "minimise any potential impact on the trial timeline", its US-traded shares were negatively impacted, Bloomberg reported.
The vaccine candidate, being jointly developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, has shown promising early results.
The Serum Institute of India, the largest vaccine-maker in the world, has been chosen by Oxford and its partner AstraZeneca to manufacture the vaccine once it is ready.
