Sputnik Light Vaccine Shows High Efficacy Among Older Adults: RDIF

The Russian Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine has shown a high efficacy of 78.6-83.7 percent among the older adult population, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Wednesday, 2 June.

Sputnik Light is the first dose of the Sputnik V vaccine.

According to an ANI report, data collected by the Ministry of Health of the Buenos Aires province of Argentina has indicated that 40,000 adults aged 60-79 had an infection rate of 0.446 percent between the 21st and 40th days from the date of inoculation.