Apollo To Administer Sputnik V Vaccine at Rs 1,195 per Dose

The Apollo Group of Hospitals on Thursday, 27 May, announced that they will be administering the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V across the country in their hospitals. The Sputnik V will be available from the second week of June at an estimated price of Rs 1,195 per dose.

A hospital official stated that they will be charging Rs 995 for the vaccine and Rs 200 as administration charges, reported ANI.