Centre Confirms First Death in India Due to COVID-19 Vaccination
The deceased was a 68-year-old man who received a COVID vaccine on 8 May and died of Anaphylaxis.
A national Adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) committee review of COVID vaccine side effects has confirmed one death resulting from vaccination in India.
The deceased, a 68-year-old man, got jabbed on 8 May 2021, and died from anaphylaxis, reported India Today.
Which vaccine the deceased received has not been revealed.
The government panel has, so far, reviewed 32 deaths for links to COVID vaccination.
“It is the first death that we have seen where the reason of death after an investigation was found to anaphylaxis after vaccination,” India Today quoted Dr NK Arora, chairperson, National AEFI committee, as saying.
WHAT THE COMMITTEE FOUND
The AEFI has been studying the side effects of the COVID vaccines.
They reviewed 31 deaths caused by adverse reactions after vaccination, but found that 28 of these were not linked to the vaccines, although the cause of some of them is yet unknown.
However, they found that three cases of anaphylaxis had been caused by the vaccination, of which one death was confirmed.
Of the 25,90,44,072 vaccinations administered in India, this is the first case of fatality to be directly linked the vaccine, confirming that such adverse effects are rare.
“If you look at the overall numbers (crores of doses administered), and there is only this small number that got a severe reaction. There were 31 cases that were investigated, and one death was due to vaccine, and among anaphylaxis cases, only two were found to be product-related. Most anaphylaxis reactions are managed,” Hindustan Times quoted Dr NK Arora, chairperson, National AEFI committee, as saying.
However, the health ministry said, “Overall, the benefits of vaccination are overwhelmingly greater than the small risk of harm.”
What is Anaphylaxis?
Anaphylaxis is a serious, life-threatening allergic reaction. It is, however, manageable with quick action.
The most effective treatment is giving the person experiencing anaphylaxis a shot of Epinephrine immediately.
According to WebMD, the first signs of anaphylaxis to look out for are:
- Coughing, wheezing
- Pain, tightness in chest
- Dizziness, fainting
- Rashes, hives, itchiness
- Swollen or itchy lips and tongue
- Swollen or itchy throat, hoarse voice
- Paleness, weakness
- Vomiting, diarrhoea, cramps.
