Omicron Concerns: What Are the COVID-19 Travel Curbs Announced by States So Far?

As a new and potentially more dangerous variant – Omicron – emerged in different parts of the world, various countries have rushed to prevent it from making an advent into their own or to prevent it from spreading further within. India too has attempted to put in place some regulations, to keep a horrifying third COVID-19 wave at bay.

Various states have also implemented their own restrictions in light of the new variant.



So what are the reported restrictions announced by individual states so far? Do they vary for each state?