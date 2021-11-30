Omicron Concerns: What Are the COVID-19 Travel Curbs Announced by States So Far?
What are the reported restrictions announced by individual states so far? Do they vary for each state?
As a new and potentially more dangerous variant – Omicron – emerged in different parts of the world, various countries have rushed to prevent it from making an advent into their own or to prevent it from spreading further within. India too has attempted to put in place some regulations, to keep a horrifying third COVID-19 wave at bay.
Various states have also implemented their own restrictions in light of the new variant.
Maharashtra
International travellers coming from 'at-risk' countries will follow Union government-mandated protocols.
Domestic travellers must mandatorily be either fully vaccinated or carry an RT-PCR test valid for 72 hours.
Travellers will have to share their travel history for the past 15 days upon arrival.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) began contacting passengers who arrived in the city from the countries of concern over the last 15 days.
Gujarat
Passengers who are not fully vaccinated and who are travelling from countries categorised as 'at risk' by the Union Health Ministry will have to undergo COVID-19 tests upon arrival.
Those who are fully vaccinated will also be screened at the airport for any symptoms of the infections.
Uttar Pradesh
Chief Medical Officers across the state have been asked to keep an eye on travellers from countries where the variant has been reported.
The Uttar Pradesh government has issued an advisory pressing on the importance of contact tracing.
Kerala
Kerala’s health minister Veena George is reported to have said that a strict watch will be kept for seven days on incoming international travellers.
Travellers from affected nations are required to retain an RT-PCR test again upon arrival, even if they have negative test reports already.
Karnataka
Mandatory COVID-19 tests for all International travellers.
Only those International travellers who test negative will be allowed to leave.
Those who test positive will be quarantined.
Karnataka government has also requested the Union government to restrict international travellers from all countries.
What Has the Union Govt Said?
The Union Health Ministry on Sunday, 28 November, announced revised travel guidelines for international passengers in order to curb the spread of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, which has been classified as a Variant of Concern (VoC) by the World Health Organization (WHO).
International travellers will have to provide their 14 days’ travel history and upload negative COVID-19 test results.
Further, travellers from 'at-risk' countries will have to undergo a mandatory seven-day quarantine even if they test negative for the virus.
The new guidelines will come into effect from Wednesday, 1 December.
Find out more about the Union government-mandated restrictions here.
(With inputs from Outlook.)
