Explained: Oxford Trials & What they Mean for Vaccine Development

Oxford University’s Jenner Institute has been working on a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, often referred to as the ‘most exciting’ of the 160 odd vaccine candidates in the works.

At one stage, the scientists had predicted the vaccine will be ready for a roll out by September itself. That’s changed. Now, preliminary data from phase 1/2 of human trials has shown that the vaccine produces immune response, and it may be safe for human use.

What does all this mean for vaccine development? Are we still making predictions of by when we’ll have the vaccine and how effective it will be?