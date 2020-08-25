K’taka Cong Chief DK Shivakumar Tests COVID Positive, Hospitalised

Shivakumar urged all those who had been in contact with him to be cautious.

Published25 Aug 2020, 11:15 AM IST
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar has tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet, on Monday, 25 August, Shivakumar said: . “I am doing well, but as a precaution have been hospitalised and am under the good care of doctors.”

“I had fever and have tested positive for the coronavirus. I am doing well, but as a precaution have been hospitalised and I am under the good care of doctors. With your wishes and blessings, I will soon be back. I appeal to all those who came in contact with me to be cautious.”
DK Shivakumar
K’taka Cong Chief DK Shivakumar Tests COVID Positive, Hospitalised
Previously, on Saturday, DK Shivakumar had shared that he would be postponing his tour of flood-affected areas of Karnataka “on health grounds”.

K’taka Cong Chief DK Shivakumar Tests COVID Positive, Hospitalised

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in August.

The total coronavirus tally for Karnataka stands at 2,84,000, with over 1,98,000 recoveries and 4,810 deaths.

