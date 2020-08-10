Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Tests Negative for COVID-19, Discharged

The CM had kept a close tab on the state’s response on the floods as well as the pandemic remotely from the hospital and instructed officials through regular virtual meetings. In order to avoid any delay, he had given Chief Secretary Vijaya Bhaskar a free hand to take emergency mitigation measures for flood relief without consulting him.

A day after getting admitted, he had tweeted a video of himself assuring that he was in stable condition and expressed his confidence to recover swiftly. He also claimed that the state’s response to the pandemic was in no way hampered due to his hospitalization. In his video message, he had also urged the people of the state to follow COVID-19 regulations of wearing masks and maintaining physical distance.