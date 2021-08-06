J&J Applies for Emergency Use Approval of Its COVID Vaccine in India

American pharmaceutical major Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has applied for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India, the company said on Friday, 6 August, news agency PTI reported.

Last week, J&J had said that it was still in talks with the Indian government over its vaccine after India's drug regulator Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) announced that it had withdrawn its proposal seeking accelerated approval for local trials, Reuters reported.

In May, India had scrapped local trials for 'well-established' foreign coronavirus vaccines in order to hasten vaccination rollouts to fight the second wave of infections.