Exclusive: Centre Stalls 2021-22 Vaccine & Infra Funds to TN

What happened to COVID relief measures that the Centre had promised to the states?

In what seems to be a case of Central apathy towards states reeling under the spike in COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu has not got the vaccine fund which the Union government had promised in Budget 2021-22. The state has also not received funds to support development of COVID care infrastructure. For some context, the total number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 2.07 lakh as of 15 May.

Highly placed sources in the Tamil Nadu government told The Quint that Chief Minister M K Stalin has written to the Union government requesting an immediate release of funds.