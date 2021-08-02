J&J Withdraws Proposal for Accelerated COVID Vaccine Approval: Report
As per Reuters, this withdrawal comes while the country tackles legal challenges over indemnity issues.
United States (US) based pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson has withdrawn its proposal seeking accelerated approval of its COVID-19 vaccine, Janssen, in India, reported news agency Reuters, on Monday, 2 August, citing India's drug regulator. The news agency, however, reported no additional details pertaining to the same.
Further, as per Reuters, this withdrawal comes while the country tackles legal challenges with manufacturers over indemnity issues. Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar was quoted by Reuters as saying:
"This team is in continuous dialogue with Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson to discuss and address various issues including the issue of indemnity."
Previously, in April, Johnson and Johnson had said that it was seeking an approval to conduct a bridging clinical study of it's COVID-19 vaccine candidate in India. During that period, however, trials were paused in the United States over reports of rare blood clots.
According to Reuters, as of 31 July, Johnson and Johnson is yet to request a full approval for its shot with the United States FDA.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
