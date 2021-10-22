India Will Clock Next Billion Doses in 3 to 4 Months: Vaccine Panel Head

As India made a milestone on Thursday by achieving one billion vaccine doses in nine months, experts have said that the country will clock in the next billion doses in about three to four months.

"How do I reach 100% of the population by the end of the year? At least one dose we should be able to give most of the adults by the end of the year and within the next 4-6 weeks second doses will also be given," Dr NK Arora, who heads the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration told NDTV.

Around 75 percent of India's all eligible adult population have been administered at least the first dose and around 31 percent has received both the doses of the vaccine.

Medical experts said that they expected to reach this target much earlier but the delay was caused by low supply. About 80-90 crore doses have been arranged for the next three to four months, after which we will scale up in an even bigger way, he said.