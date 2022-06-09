India Reports 7,240 New COVID-19 Cases, Active Cases at 32,498
This comes a day after India reported a nearly 41 percent rise in new daily cases.
India reported 7,240 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Thursday, 9 June, taking active cases in the country to 32,498. Eight COVID deaths were also recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 5,24,723 on Thursday.
According to the data by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 3,40,615 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday. The active cases of the virus on Thursday morning stand at 3,641.
3,591 people infected were discharged from the hospital, with the recovery rate recorded at 98.71 percent. This has resulted in the increase of total recovered numbers at 42,640,301 till date.
This comes a day after India reported a nearly 41 percent rise in cases with 5,233 new cases, 3,345 recoveries, and seven deaths on Wednesday.
Masks are a 'Must'
While #HarGharDastak or Door-to-door vaccination drives have begun in numerous states, India has been witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases.
The country's commercial capital, Maharashtra, reported 2,701 new COVID cases on Wednesday. As per the state Health Department, this figure was the highest in nearly four months.
Meanwhile, the national capital, Delhi, registered 450 new cases of the virus and one death, while the positivity rate declined to 1.92 percent, according to data shared by health department on Tuesday.
While masks have not been mandatory in most states yet, the ministry has advised on making it a "must" in all public places and crowded areas.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Wednesday, has made face masks mandatory on flights and airports.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.