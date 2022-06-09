India Reports 7,240 New COVID-19 Cases, Active Cases at 32,498

India reported 7,240 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Thursday, 9 June, taking active cases in the country to 32,498. Eight COVID deaths were also recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 5,24,723 on Thursday.

According to the data by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 3,40,615 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday. The active cases of the virus on Thursday morning stand at 3,641.