Maharashtra Reports 2,701 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest in Nearly 4 Months

Maharashtra, which has been witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases for the past few days, reported 2,701 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, 8 June. According to the state Health Department, the figure is the highest in nearly four months.

The state capital Mumbai, meanwhile, saw 1,765 fresh COVID-19 cases, an increase from the 1,242 cases reported on Tuesday.

As many as 1327 patients were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total discharge count in the state to 77,41,143. No deaths were caused by COVID-19 on this day. Maharashtra currently has 9,806 active cases, of which 7,000 are in Mumbai.