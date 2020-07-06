Confusion Deepens Over ICMR’s 15 August COVID-19 Vaccine Deadline

Amid the ongoing controversy over the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)‘s letter to clinical trial partners, which said an indigenous COVID-19 vaccine was to be launched “latest by 15 August 2020”, the research body and the Ministry of Science gave out confusing messages over the weekend about the timeline.

ICMR director general Balram Bhargava had written a letter on Thursday, 2 July, to those working on a ‘Made in India’ vaccine being developed with with Bharat Biotech International Limited, saying all approvals for clinical trials had to be fast-tracked, and the vaccine was to made available for public use by 15 August.

The letter also noted that “non-compliance will be viewed seriously” – this, along with the compressed timeline, had led to criticism from experts in the medical and scientific community.