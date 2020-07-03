Can India Get Vaccine by 15 Aug? Unrealistic Optimism, Say Experts

Phase 3 needs to be done in fairly large populations in multiple locations where the epidemic is in the growth phase. “This is important as we can then calculate the risk of infection in the population and therefore also the protective efficacy due to vaccination,” says Dr Jacob. “This is then a sophisticated statistical epidemiological venture.”

Another issue that came up is the lack of clarity on why the centres mentioned in the ICMR letter were chosen to host the trials. Are the clinical trial sites ready?

“The Phases need 24 x 7 oversight, and they are usually done in tertiary centres with experience in conducting clinical trials. A lot of the sites mentioned in the letter are smaller centres, one would need to check if they have the required infrastructure and expertise,” says Dr Bhan.

He adds that there is a discrepancy in the dates of the enrolment in the trial, “ICMR says 7 July but the CTRI entry date is 13 July. Even if we assume this to be the second week of July, having a vaccine out by 15 August seems highly unlikely and improbable.”