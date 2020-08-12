Why Is Tirupati Temple Not Being Shut, Despite Becoming a Hotspot?

“The temple is taking all precautions and safety measures to ensure social distancing in the temple premises,” Reddy told The Quint. This includes compulsory masks, social distancing, thermal screening at checkpoints, and use of disinfectant spray.

But, the temple sees at least 7,000-8,000 devotees every day. The temple authorities sell over 3,000 tickets online for darshan, and at least 3,000-4,000 come directly to the temple counters.

A source told The Quint that there are several priests who have tested positive because of their close proximity to devotees.

“The VIPs are allowed till the first step of the deity. Social distancing is not possible there as there are at least 10-15 people standing together while the arathi is performed. My concern is about the archakas (priests),” he said.