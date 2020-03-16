Unperturbed by COVID-19, Tirumala Temple Footfall Remains Steady

As part of attempts to contain the spread of COVID-19, restrictions on large public gatherings have been put in place in several parts of India. However, despite similar efforts made by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) trust, devotees seem unperturbed by the disease, and the guidelines and advisories being issued by authorities in order to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The Tirumala temple, which is one of the most popular Hindu shrines in the world, has seen footfalls ranging from 60,000 to 80,000 visitors every day in the past week.