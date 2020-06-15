Union Home Minister Amit Shah held an all-party meeting on Monday, 15 June, to discuss the coronavirus crisis in Delhi.From 20 June, the Delhi government will start conducting 18,000 COVID-19 tests per day, Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Kumar Gupta said after attending the meeting.He added that the ruling party had demanded that 50% of the charges on testing should be waived, which has been approved by the Union Home minister.“Chief minister has been misleading, and holding private hospitals responsible. We've submitted evidence to home minister, he has sent that for probe by health secretary. Construction of three large hospitals, with 2,609 beds, should've been completed by December 2019. What game is Delhi govt playing?” asked Delhi Congress President Anil Kumar Chaudhary.AAP MP Sanjay Singh had also participated in the meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs.The national capital has recorded 38,958 COVID-19 cases, of which 14,945 people have recovered and 1,271 deaths have been reported as on 15 June 12 pm. In the all-party meet, Congress demanded that the fourth-year medical students be used as non-permanent resident doctors while fourth-year students of Bachelor of Pharmacy or Nursing are accommodated as health workers due to the crunch in healthcare staff in the capital, sources told ANI.Is My Mother Dead or Alive? COVID Patient’s Son Asks LNJP Hospital‘Fake’: Home Ministry On Rumours of Complete Lockdown in Delhi-NCRThe Opposition demanded that COVID-19 testing be provided to all since “everyone has a right to it”. Congress has also demanded that Rs 10,000 be paid to every family whose member is infected or in containment zone, sources told ANI.Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar had said on Sunday that he will be proposing suggestions made by common people before the home ministry.“It was a very fruitful meeting. Centre and Delhi government will work together against COVID-19,” said Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain after a meeting with Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Mayors of Delhi to address coronavirus preparations in Delhi.Shah-Kejriwal Meet: 500 Rly Coaches for Delhi Amid Bed Shortage We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.