Selected local train services are resuming services in Mumbai from Monday, 15 June, but only for essential staff, after more than two-and-a-half months of remaining shut due to the lockdown.These special suburban services will not be for general passengers or public but strictly for essential staff as identified by the Maharashtra government, the Western Railway said, adding that approximately 1.25 lakh essential staff (including 50,000 on Western Railway) are expected to travel by these trains.Meanwhile, India has recorded over 3.20 lakh coronavirus cases, with the highest single-day spike of 11,929 new cases being recorded on Sunday. The death toll in the country currently stands at 9,195.Home Minister Amit Shah has called an all-party meeting on Monday to review the COVID-19 situation in DelhiThe Centre on Sunday decided to double the number of tests in the national capital in two days PM Narendra Modi will be interacting with chief ministers of all states and Union territories on 16 and 17 JuneIndia is at fourth spot in the list of nations worst-hit by coronavirus in terms of the number of casesSelected local train services are resuming services in Mumbai from Monday, 15 June, but only for essential staff, after more than two-and-a-half months of remaining shut due to the lockdown.These special suburban services will not be for general passengers or public but strictly for essential staff as identified by the Maharashtra government, the Western Railway said, adding that approximately 1.25 lakh essential staff (including 50,000 on Western Railway) are expected to travel by these trains. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.