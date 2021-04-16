PM Calls for Free Movement, Increased Production of Medical Oxygen

In the wake of the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 16 April, reviewed the need to ensure adequate supply of medical-grade oxygen in the country.

As cases hit new peaks in several states, the need for medical oxygen, which is critical for the care of COVID-19 patients, has increased.

A statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said inputs from ministries, like health, steel, road transport, and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), were also shared with the PM during the review. It is important to ensure synergy across ministries and state governments, the PMO said.

In the coming days, Modi projected the use of oxygen across the 12 high-burden states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

An overview of the situation at the district level was presented to the PM.