Foreign COVID Aid: Maharashtra, Jharkhand Struggle for Fair Share

The Quint reached out to some of the hospitals which were expected to receive aid. Most confirmed that they have not received either medical equipment, or critical drugs.

For instance, an intern doctor at MGM Hospital in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, hospitalised for over two weeks as he contracted COVID-19, needed Remdesivir for his treatment. The hospital did not have it in stock. “We did not receive help either from the state government or the Central government’s foreign aid pool. We had to procure it from private companies,” a senior doctor at the hospital said.

The intern received Remdesivir after a week-long wait, but he is yet to get Amphotericine-B to treat his mucormycosis or black fungus. He was shifted to MIMSR Medical College, Latur for treatment. This hospital too has not received foreign aid from the Centre, The Quint has gathered. “We need help from other countries because stocks are not available with Indian manufacturers,” a senior doctor at MIMSR, Latur, rued.