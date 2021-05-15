Foreign COVID Aid Piled Up at Airport for Days Amid Crisis: Report

NITI Aayog also claims that 95 percent of the items have been delivered to beneficiaries. However, as per The Reporters’ Collective, Kerala Health Secretary Dr Rajan Khobragade said on 11 May that the state had only received a few units of oxygen concentrators, despite ordering a larger amount.

The state is following up with HLL Life Care, a Union government-owned corporation for the rest of their consignment.

A large shipment from the US that reached India on 30 April has been stuck in transit till 6 May, as per the report.