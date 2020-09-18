FAQ: Which States Are Opening Schools on 21 Sept? Which Aren’t?

As indicated in the ‘Unlock 4’ guidelines, the Centre issued guidelines to partially reopen schools for Classes 9-12 on a trial basis from 21 September, leaving it to state governments to take the final call.

Staggered timings, regular sanitisation, and compulsory masks will be followed as students return to school after a gap of almost seven months.

So which states have decided on partial reopening? What happens if the student is not comfortable going to school? Here’s a primer.