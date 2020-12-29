6 UK Returnees Found With New COVID Variant, Kept in Isolation

Six people, who had returned from the United Kingdom to India, have been found to be positive with the new UK coronavirus variant genome, the government said on Tuesday, 29 December.

"All these persons have been kept in single-room isolation in designated healthcare facilities by respective state governments. Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine. Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts and others. Genome sequencing on other specimens is going on," the government said in a release.

The COVID variant found in the UK had sparked worries across the world, since it was said to be much more infectious.