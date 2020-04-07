How Do I Send My Mother’s Cancer Medicines to Her in Another City?

E-pharmacy companies like Practo, 1MG are facing the twin issues of supply chain disruption and lack of available delivery persons. Speaking to Livemint, Rajat Garg, co-founder and CEO of MyUpchar, explained the issue, saying most delivery people “have left for their native villages, and are not readily available. In Delhi, 75% of the staff is back and, in Lucknow, it is 30%,”

Customers who are panic-buying medicines are also not helping, with some reportedly buying medicines in bulk for six months. This is impacting supply of chemist shops as well, especially for essential medicines. Rajiv Singhal, President of All India Druggist and Chemist Association says, “Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and North-eastern states beyond Guwahati are facing a shortage of medicines for diabetes, cardiac and respiratory diseases, and cancer among other illnesses,” reports Outlook India. All of these factors mean that your neighbourhood chemist shop may be running low on supplies, or may not be stocking the medicine that you need.