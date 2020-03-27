Coronavirus FAQs: If I’m in Lockdown, How Can I Buy Groceries?

Even before Prime Minister Modi finished announcing a nationwide three-week lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19, people started going to their nearby grocery stores to stock up. And ever since, this has been the foremost question on people’s mind – will I be able to buy milk, vegetables and groceries in the lockdown?

Firstly, don’t worry. It’s been specified that throughout the lockdown, essential services like milk, vegetables and groceries will be allowed to ply. However, different states have come out with notifications on when grocery stores will be open, and there is still some confusion about whether it’s possible to order groceries online.

Here’s everything you need to know.