New MHA Notice to Ease Supply of Essential Goods in Lockdown

The notification also said that production, warehousing and transportation of essential goods are exempted from the lockdown and that district authorities are issuing passes to those who are covered under this category. It also addressed the difficulties in getting these passes issued.

“Difficulties in getting passes are, however, being faced by businesses having nation-wide supply chains of essential goods. In order to address this concern, the State/UT Governments have been advised to issue authorisation letters to companies/ organizations having nation-wide supply chains of essential goods, allowing them to issue regional passes for easy movement of critical staff and workers in order to maintain their national supply chains. It has been further advised to keep the numbers of such authorisations bare minimum,” the notification says.

Regarding the transportation of items across the country, Railways, Ports and Airports will be allowed to issue passes for a critical mass of staff and contractual labour that are essential for such operations, the MHA guidelines said.

For inter-state and intra-state movements of trucks and other carrier vehicle, a driver and an additional helper will be allowed, so long as the driver is carrying a valid licence. In case the vehicle is empty, then the driver will be required to produce the invoice of the delivery.