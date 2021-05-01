FAQ: Getting Vaccinated? What You Should Do Before & After Jab
What medicines should you avoid on the day of vaccination? What documents do you need to carry? Read on to know.
Come 1 May, all Indians above the age of 18 will be eligible to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.
While vaccination depends on the availability of Covishield and Covaxin across the states, if you are registered to get the jab, you might have a few questions.
BEFORE VACCINATION
- Register for COVID-19 vaccine on Co-WIN portal or Aarogya Setu app.
- If you are taking medication for underlying health conditions, consult your physician on whether it should be delayed or discontinued around the time of COVID-19 vaccination.
- If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms just before vaccination, talk to your doctor about whether you can get vaccinated.
- Get a good night’s sleep and stay hydrated before your vaccination appointment.
ON THE DAY OF VACCINATION
Medicines You Should Avoid:
Doctors recommend that you do not take over-the-counter medicine – such as ibuprofen and aspirin – before vaccination for the purpose of trying to prevent vaccine-related side effects.
It is also recommended to not take antihistamines before getting a COVID-19 vaccine to try to prevent allergic reactions.
COVID-Appropriate Behaviour:
The vaccination centres are expected to be crowded amid the surge in coronavirus cases. Make sure you arrive on time for your appointment and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.
Wear double mask or an N-95 at the vaccination centre and maintain physical distancing.
Carry Relevant Documents:
Remember to carry your physical copy of the identity proof you used for registration. You will not be eligible to get the jab without this, even if you have registered online and booked a slot for vaccination.
Wear Proper Clothing:
Make sure that you are wearing something that will give the healthcare worker easy access to your upper arm area.
Avoid full-sleeves or long-sleeved turtle neck clothes.
Use Non-Dominant Arm for Vaccination:
The most common side-effect you are likely to experience is arm pain. Therefore, if you are given the choice, use your non-dominant arm so that it does not hinder your day-to-day activities.
AFTER THE COVID-19 VACCINE
General Observation:
Once you are inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine, you are taken into an observation room at the site.
Here, your general parameters are monitored for 30 minutes for a possible Adverse Event Following Immunisation before you are allowed to leave the site of vaccination.
Alcohol Consumption:
While there is limited data on alcohol and COVID-19 vaccine, a hangover can have an impact on the vaccine side-effects. Therefore, if you choose to consume alcohol, drink responsibly, say experts.
Vaccine Side Effects:
Use pain relievers or paracetamol, if you have temperature, or if you are feeling soreness or pain in your arm.
However, if you continue to show symptoms, do consult your physician.
Remember to Mask Up:
Whether you have had a single dose or both shots of vaccine, remember to always follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.
Mask up. Maintain physical distance. And regularly wash your hands for at least 20 seconds.
