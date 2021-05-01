FAQ: I Have Coronavirus, When Can I Get Vaccinated?

India is witnessing a second wave of coronavirus, with states across the country recording an exponential number of new cases each day. While lakhs of fresh infections are recorded every day, all Indians above the age of 18 will be eligible for vaccination from Saturday, 1 May.

So, should you get vaccinated if you are currently infected with COVID-19? When should you get your jab? Here’s all you need to know, based on guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).