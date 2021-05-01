FAQ: I Have Coronavirus, When Can I Get Vaccinated?
Vaccination against coronavirus is encouraged, irrespective of your history of infection.
India is witnessing a second wave of coronavirus, with states across the country recording an exponential number of new cases each day. While lakhs of fresh infections are recorded every day, all Indians above the age of 18 will be eligible for vaccination from Saturday, 1 May.
So, should you get vaccinated if you are currently infected with COVID-19? When should you get your jab? Here’s all you need to know, based on guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).
I have COVID-19 infection now. When can I get the vaccine?
It is recommended that you wait for at least two to eight weeks after 14-day recovery from COVID-19 before getting the first dose of vaccine.
However, it is to be noted that vaccination against coronavirus is encouraged, irrespective of history of infection.
I have not received my test results but I have COVID-19 symptoms. Can I get vaccinated?
No, you cannot get vaccinated if you are showing active COVID-19 symptoms.
According to the Health Ministry, such people may increase the risk of spreading the virus to others at the vaccination site. You can, however, get vaccinated at least two weeks after the symptoms subside.
I took one dose of vaccination. But got COVID-19 before the next dose. Should I take the second dose?
Yes, you should definitely take the second dose. However, you need to wait till you completely recover and stop showing symptoms – at least four weeks after recovery.
But the second dose of Covaxin has to be taken in 28 days. What if I miss my date?
You can reschedule your appointment if you miss your date due to COVID. However, do get your second dose of vaccine between 28 to 42 days after your first one, if possible.
What about Covishield?
You can take the second dose of Covishield any time between six to eight weeks after the first shot.
Can I transmit COVID-19 if I get infected after taking the vaccine?
Yes, you can still transmit COVID if you get infected after receiving two doses of the vaccine. You must therefore isolate yourself immediately, and wear a mask at all times.
Does the efficiency of vaccine reduce if I get the second dose after getting infected with COVID-19?
There are no studies done in this respect yet. However, doctors reiterate that getting two doses of vaccine should not be seen as the ultimate cure for COVID-19, but will reduce the severity of symptoms if one was to get infected.
