The Health Ministry on Thursday, 4 June, issued the SOPs on preventive measures to be taken in hotels, shopping malls, restaurants and places of worship to contain the spread of COVID-19.This comes days ahead of the re-opening of these places on 8 June, as specified by the Home Ministry in its guidelines under Unlock 1.0."Persons above 65 year of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes," the ministry said, as part of its generic preventive measures applicable to all these places.For restaurants, the ministry has said only asymptomatic staff and customers shall be allowed, with the entrance to have mandatory sanitiser dispensers and thermal screening provisions.The staff and customers should be allowed entry only if they're using face covers or masks, the guidelines said, adding that they have to be worn at all times inside the restaurant."Staggering of patrons to be done, if possible," they added added.Similar guidelines have also issued been issued for shopping malls, hotels and religious places."Proper crowd management in the parking lots and outside the premises – duly following social distancing norms shall be ensured," said one of the common points applicable to all such places.To read the full SOPs, click here (shopping malls), here (hotels), here (restaurants) and here (religious places).