The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday, 30 May, has issued guidelines for phased re-opening of all activities outside containment zones till 30 June. While the order states that there will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of people and good from 1 June, malls and restaurants can have been allowed to reopen from 8 June.Here’s all you need to know about the activities that have been allowed from 1 June.What activities have been allowed from 1 June?Inter-state travel and intra-state travel has been allowedThe night curfew which was from 7:00 pm to 7:00 am is now restricted from 9:00 pm to 5:00 amWill I need a pass to undertake inter-state travel from 1 June?No, the MHA order clearly states that no e-pass will be required for any inter-state travel.What activities/services have been allowed from 8 June?Religious places, places of worshipHotels, restaurants and hospitality servicesShops inside shopping mallsI live in a containment zone. Will these relaxations be allowed for me too?These concessions do not apply to containment zone. The government has decided to extend the lockdown in containment zones till 30 June.MHA has given these relaxations. But can my state prohibit some activities?If states, based on reasons of public health and assessment of situation, proposes to regulate movement of people, it has been directed to give wide publicity in advance regarding these restrictions.No state/UT shall stop the movement of goods for cross land-border trade under treaties with neighboring countries.When will schools and colleges reopen? Do the new rules say anything about this?Decision on reopening of schools and colleges will be taken in July, 2020 after consultations with state governments and other stakeholders.What activities/services continue to be prohibited during Lockdown 5.0?International air travelMetro rail services in all citiesSchools, colleges, educational, training, coaching institutions etc. will remain closed. Online or distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.Cinema hallsGymsSwimming poolsAll social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions, other gatherings, and large congregations.The restriction on number of people who can attend marriages and funerals remain at 50 and 20 respectively