Schools in Maharashtra to Reopen for Class 9-12 from 23 November

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Saturday, 9 November, announced that schools for Class 9-12 students will reopen in the state from 23 November. The announcement was made during a video conference held by the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"We need to be extra cautious after Diwali. Quarantine centres in schools cannot be shut. The local administration can take decision regarding alternative places for classrooms. Sanitisation of schools, coronavirus tests for teachers and other precautions are a must," said the Chief Minister.