45,209 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally Near 91 L; 1.33 L Deaths

With 45,209 fresh COVID-19 cases, India’s tally increased to 90,95,807 on Sunday, 22 November. The death toll rose by 501 to 1,33,227.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,40,962 active cases across the country, while 85,21,617 patients have been discharged.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 13,17,33,134 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up till 21 November, of which 10,75,326 samples were tested on Saturday, 21 November.