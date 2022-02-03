DDMA Meeting Tomorrow, Decision Expected on Reopening of Schools, Gyms in Delhi

According to a report by news agency PTI, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, on Wednesday, accused the AAP government of discriminating against gyms and spas, and demanded that they be reopened.

"Restrictions like weekend curfew and odd-even have been removed from the markets. Along with this, restaurants, bars, and cinemas have also been allowed with 50 percent capacity. Why is discrimination being done only with gyms and spas?" Bidhuri asked, as quoted by PTI.

He further added that there are around 5,000 gyms in Delhi with more than one lakh people associated with them, making fitness industry one of the most affected due to COVID-19 curbs.