Delhi Records 249 COVID Cases, Highest Numbers Since 13 June

Delhi on Saturday, 25 December, reported 249 new cases of COVID-19, a 38 percent increase compared to the previous day.

It even reported one COVID-19-related health, thereby becoming the sixth such death in the month of December.

On Friday, 180 new cases were recorded in the capital city.

The positivity rate went up to 0.29 percent, according to the official numbers.

This is the highest number of daily cases recorded in India's capital city in the past six months.

On 13 June, Delhi had recorded 255 cases.