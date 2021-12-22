50% Capacity in Bars, No Gatherings: Strict Curbs in Delhi Ahead of New Year’s
All DMs will ensure "no cultural event/ gatherings/congregations take place for celebrating Christmas or New Year."
In light of rising COVID-19 cases and variant of concern Omicron, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) instructed DMs on Wednesday, 22 December, to take all required measures in their respective jurisdictions to control the spread.
The authority announced that "No mask/No entry should be strictly ensured at shops/workplaces."
The DDMA order read, "All DMs and District DCPs shall ensure that no cultural event/gatherings/congregation/take place for celebrating Christmas or New Year in NCT of Delhi."
What Are the New Restrictions?
All DMs have been asked to conduct survey of entire areas falling with their jurisdiction and identify those areas which have the potential of becoming super-spreaders/ hotspot of COVID-19 and Omicron variant.
After the pockets are identified, the DMs shall take action as per the prescribed guidelines including: test, track and treat, and take containment measures, while ensuring enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour.
The DDMA has stressed on the importance of wearing masks and has asked people to follow the rules strictly, since “wearing of mask in the most important weapon in fight against COVID-19” and is not being observed / complied with at public spaces.
All restaurants and Bars are allowed upto 50 percent of the seating capacity.
Same goes for auditoriums and assembly halls.
Marriage related gatherings can have a maximum of 200 people.
DMs have also been asked to conduct surprise raids to make sure the guidelines are being followed as far as COVID appropriate behaviour is concerned.
As per extant DDMA order, dated 15 December, all DMs and District DCPs "shall ensure that no cultural event/ gatherings/congregations take place for celebrating Christmas or New Year."
