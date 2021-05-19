Hyderabad-Based Firm to Manufacture COVID-19 Vaccine With J&J 

Biological E., based in Telangana’s Hyderabad, plans to produce 75 million to 80 million doses of its own vaccine, a month from August.

In April, the US pharma company said it is in discussion with the Indian government to soon begin bridging clinical trials in the country for its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine Janssen.

The company has developed its own Janssen COVID-19 vaccine with Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and Dynavax Technologies Corp and received approval from India's drug regulator late April to conduct a Phase III clinical trial.

This could apply for emergency use authorisation (EUA) based on government advice. It is currently approved for use in the United States, the European Union and other nations, including Thailand and South Africa. The United States is expected to finance the production of at least 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2022, said the media report.